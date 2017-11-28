You Will Get Comfortable Bootstrapping (Learn From My Mistakes)

If you’re bootstrapping today and plan on getting funded eventually or at a more basic level, bootstrap a scalable startup, this story is for you.

In one of his Quora answers, Jason Lemkin notes that investors are skeptical to invest in service first startups, those that start as a service company the way Mailchimp and Basecamp started, because it’s hard to get entrepreneurs’ full commitment on a product that may start to generate only a few thousand dollars a year when they are presented with $250K gigs.

If you’ve been there, you’ll relate and if you haven’t yet, it will make a lot of sense:

You’re financially strapped so you start by focusing entirely on finding alternative ways to raise funds for your startup.

You sell consulting services, freelance or turn your upcoming product into a service.

You raise more than what you needed, you get very comfortable, so you keep doing what brings in money and not what you aimed to raise the money for: build a startup.

I got comfortable.

Imagine generating twice as much revenue from one week as you do in 14 months and thousands of hours into your startup venture. Any rational person would choose Option 1.

I often use the stock market as an analogy to entrepreneurship: ups and downs over the short term but trends upwards over the long term. The difference between the two is that in entrepreneurship, when it hits big, it hits really big and that is what we call overnight success.

By choosing option 1, we automatically forfeit the chances of building a scalable solution with growth potential, also known as the main reason why we’re bootstrapping in the first place.

So, first things first, don’t get too comfortable. Not just because there’s a bigger fish to catch but also because what you are or will be doing to build a growth startup is automatically increasing your value as an upcoming expert in your industry which means that, at any time, you can start or go back to consulting and the demand will be there. In fact, it’ll be higher with a bigger compensation depending on what you do with your startup. Soon after Brad Feld sold his first startup, he was making more money from consulting than he thought he’d ever make.

Here are my mistakes and lessons learned from going back and forth between raising funds and building startups.

If we were to put a red flag somewhere in the last sentence, where would it be?

Building startups.

When you’re starting, you’re full of ideas. Actually, you’re always full of ideas but as you grow as an entrepreneur, you learn to prioritize.

When lack of resources was all I cared to solve, solving it built a new set of problems: I wanted to pursue too many ventures at a time.

This has been by far been the biggest mistake I made, in fact, still making it today although at a much lesser extent.

When you’re a solo founder pursuing multiple startup ventures at a time, the outcome in the best-case scenario becomes doing OK in all. “OK” gets you nowhere in such a competitive startup environment no matter what industry you’re in. You’re better off focusing on creating one successful startup than do kind of OK at many.

I lacked FOCUS

When you distribute your resources between different ventures and get OK results at all, what happens next is inevitable. You start wondering: I spent the last two years pouring blood, sweat, tears and money on these ventures with practically no results when I could have invested the same time to grow a consulting company that’s already got traction.

And this will happen to you regardless of what you do to bootstrap your startup like keeping a full-time job or freelancing. That’s exactly what Jason was talking about.

What I needed was focus: building many startups at a time isn’t a diversification strategy. Focus on one venture and commit to it. Just one.

Bootstrapping is about raising funds without referring to investors or banks. The funds could come from savings, an existing job, consulting, freelancing and many other sources. The best funding source is the customer. This is when your customers are willing to fund you by pre-paying for your product. If you can bootstrap this way, you’re killing two birds with one stone and if like most entrepreneurs, pre-sales are not enough,

Know when to stop raising funds from alternative sources

This goes back to the first point above: getting comfortable.

When I projected that I needed say $5,000 to fund the next version of my startup and make the amount from what has been the main source of funds for me, consulting, I didn’t stop. I’ve taken other gigs and that killed my progress on my venture.

During a project, I would spend on average over 50 hours meeting with the client and 50 more with the team plus over 100 doing the job. You get paid good money for doing it but that kills your energy and time. Over time, I learned to stop.

Who likes uncertainty? if you’re presented with an opportunity that will help you accomplish a few personal and business goals, you’re going to feel comfortable with the process especially after building some experience in the field. If you want to build a startup, keep in mind that this is one of the drawbacks of bootstrapping. You have to know when to stop raising money if you have enough to build value over the next 18, 12 or even 6 months.

If you needed $20,000 and you’ve raised the amount by consulting or freelancing, stop what you were doing to raise the funds and focus on building the venture. I can tell you it doesn’t feel good to look back at your week and realize that you’ve spent 10 hours in meetings, 40 hours consulting or freelancing and 10 hours making marginal progress with your startup.